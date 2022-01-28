Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRCA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRCA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 96.7% from the December 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of TRCA remained flat at $$9.69 during midday trading on Friday. 390,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,041. Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $10.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average is $9.72.

Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

