Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRCA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRCA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 96.7% from the December 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of TRCA remained flat at $$9.69 during midday trading on Friday. 390,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,041. Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $10.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average is $9.72.
Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Company Profile
