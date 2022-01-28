u-blox (OTCMKTS:UBLXF) Trading Down 5.3%

u-blox Holding AG (OTCMKTS:UBLXF)’s stock price was down 5.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $67.45 and last traded at $67.45. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.24.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.11.

About u-blox (OTCMKTS:UBLXF)

u-blox Holding AG engages in the manufacture and sale of wireless semiconductors. It operates through the Positioning and Wireless Products,and Wireless Services segments. The Positioning and Wireless Products segment develops and sells chips and modules for positioning and wireless connectivity which are used in automotive, industrial, and consumer applications.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for u-blox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for u-blox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.