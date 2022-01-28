UBS Group Increases Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Price Target to €34.50

Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at UBS Group from €32.40 ($36.82) to €34.50 ($39.20) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wienerberger currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.
Wienerberger stock opened at $6.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.51. Wienerberger has a twelve month low of $6.35 and a twelve month high of $8.53.
About Wienerberger
Wienerberger AG engages in the provision of building materials solutions. It offers bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems. It operates through the following segments: Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America. The Wienerberger Building Solutions segment includes ceramic solutions for the building envelope and paver activities.
