UBS Group Increases Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Price Target to €34.50

Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at UBS Group from €32.40 ($36.82) to €34.50 ($39.20) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wienerberger currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

Wienerberger stock opened at $6.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.51. Wienerberger has a twelve month low of $6.35 and a twelve month high of $8.53.

Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter.

About Wienerberger

Wienerberger AG engages in the provision of building materials solutions. It offers bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems. It operates through the following segments: Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America. The Wienerberger Building Solutions segment includes ceramic solutions for the building envelope and paver activities.

