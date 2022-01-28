UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Raised to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on UBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 22 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of UBS Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a CHF 21 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UBS Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UBS Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.80.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Shares of UBS Group stock opened at $18.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $64.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.19 and its 200 day moving average is $17.27. UBS Group has a 1 year low of $14.32 and a 1 year high of $19.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. UBS Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 22.02%. The business had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. UBS Group’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that UBS Group will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,147,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,943,000 after acquiring an additional 116,892 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,015,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,592,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,432,000 after acquiring an additional 68,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,164,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,741,000 after acquiring an additional 627,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.25% of the company’s stock.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.