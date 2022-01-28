UBS Group Upgrades NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) to Buy

UBS Group upgraded shares of NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Investec raised NatWest Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group cut NatWest Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised NatWest Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NatWest Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.79.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

NWG opened at $6.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NatWest Group has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $6.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.01.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 20.08%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NatWest Group will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NatWest Group in the third quarter worth about $67,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in NatWest Group by 17.4% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NatWest Group in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in NatWest Group in the second quarter worth about $82,000. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.