uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a drop of 76.1% from the December 31st total of 85,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 163,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ UCL opened at $1.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.73 and a 200-day moving average of $4.62. uCloudlink Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $14.20.
uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). uCloudlink Group had a negative return on equity of 92.15% and a negative net margin of 58.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that uCloudlink Group will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About uCloudlink Group
uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. It provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.
