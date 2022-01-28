unFederalReserve (eRSDL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $327,623.00

unFederalReserve (CURRENCY:eRSDL) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 28th. unFederalReserve has a market cap of $8.71 million and approximately $327,623.00 worth of unFederalReserve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One unFederalReserve coin can currently be bought for $0.0200 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, unFederalReserve has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00042699 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.03 or 0.00105374 BTC.

unFederalReserve Profile

unFederalReserve (eRSDL) is a coin. unFederalReserve’s total supply is 454,278,600 coins and its circulating supply is 435,860,277 coins. unFederalReserve’s official Twitter account is @Unfederalreser1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for unFederalReserve is www.unfederalreserve.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The eRSDL ecosystem is designed to act as a safe-harbour where sophisticated parties are the “pricing oracles” and ordinary people can participate alongside with a reduced chance of being gamed by experts. Merchant Bankers, staked to the eRSDL ecosystem, have the access to the capital they need, and have a ready marketplace in which to lend their excess. Their merchant banking counterparties measure and price risk for short-term loans between the parties. Ordinary eRSDL holders then participate safely at market rates. “

