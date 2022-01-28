Union Square Park Capital Management LLC Has $4.38 Million Position in Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED)

Union Square Park Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,297,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 242,265 shares during the quarter. Reed’s comprises approximately 1.5% of Union Square Park Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Reed’s worth $4,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of REED. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Reed’s by 65.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,808,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,573 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Reed’s by 24.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 674,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 133,288 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Reed’s by 1,696.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 224,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 212,060 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Reed’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Reed’s by 21,289.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 100,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Reed’s stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.30. The stock had a trading volume of 535,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,667. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.58. Reed’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1.68. The stock has a market cap of $28.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.32.

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Reed’s had a negative return on equity of 161.92% and a negative net margin of 31.14%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Reed’s, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reed’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

About Reed’s

Reed’s, Inc engages in the provision of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.

