uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $25.12 Million

Brokerages expect uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) to post sales of $25.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for uniQure’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.00 million and the highest is $101.00 million. uniQure reported sales of $34.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that uniQure will report full year sales of $482.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $466.00 million to $567.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $132.64 million, with estimates ranging from $14.00 million to $286.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for uniQure.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 million. uniQure had a net margin of 64.09% and a return on equity of 75.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.21) EPS.

QURE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. William Blair started coverage on shares of uniQure in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of uniQure from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, uniQure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.38.

In other uniQure news, Director Robert Gut sold 2,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $42,545.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 10,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $197,308.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,157 shares of company stock valued at $722,636. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QURE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in uniQure by 241.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,243,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,944 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in uniQure by 25.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 837,659 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,814,000 after purchasing an additional 167,494 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in uniQure by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 727,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,409,000 after purchasing an additional 20,857 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its position in uniQure by 151.8% in the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 711,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,771,000 after buying an additional 428,839 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in uniQure by 145.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 553,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,824,000 after buying an additional 328,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QURE traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $16.98. The stock had a trading volume of 511,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,439. The company has a market cap of $784.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 14.16 and a quick ratio of 14.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.15. uniQure has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $40.49.

About uniQure

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

