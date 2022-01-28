United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Given New $420.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $455.00 to $420.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on URI. Morgan Stanley upgraded United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $297.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on United Rentals from $317.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $366.17.

NYSE:URI opened at $319.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $336.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $344.42. The stock has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.89. United Rentals has a 52 week low of $238.55 and a 52 week high of $414.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.98 by $0.41. United Rentals had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 13.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals will post 21.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in United Rentals by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,856,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,506,304,000 after purchasing an additional 225,508 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in United Rentals by 158.0% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,442,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $857,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,058 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in United Rentals by 104.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,141,854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $773,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,080 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,331,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $466,030,000 after purchasing an additional 32,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in United Rentals by 11.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,326,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $423,321,000 after purchasing an additional 139,291 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

