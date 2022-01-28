United Rentals (NYSE:URI) to Repurchase $1.00 billion in Shares

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently commented on URI. Citigroup lifted their target price on United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on United Rentals in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $369.08.

United Rentals stock opened at $319.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. United Rentals has a 52 week low of $238.55 and a 52 week high of $414.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $336.38 and a 200-day moving average of $344.42.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.98 by $0.41. United Rentals had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 13.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that United Rentals will post 21.86 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

