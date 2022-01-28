United States Steel (NYSE:X) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.92 EPS

United States Steel (NYSE:X) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by ($0.92), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 48.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:X opened at $18.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.25 and a 200 day moving average of $24.17. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. United States Steel has a 12-month low of $16.13 and a 12-month high of $30.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.81%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research lowered United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on United States Steel from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.27.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

