UnitedHealth Group Incorporated to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $5.29 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NYSE:UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) – Analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now expects that the healthcare conglomerate will post earnings of $5.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $5.21. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $5.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.39 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $6.08 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $6.14 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $6.46 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $6.26 EPS.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

UNH has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $502.09.

NYSE UNH opened at $461.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $434.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $471.18 and a 200-day moving average of $439.58. UnitedHealth Group has a 52-week low of $320.35 and a 52-week high of $509.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fagan Associates Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,668 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 2,721 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total transaction of $2,347,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

