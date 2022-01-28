UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) PT Raised to $550.00

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its price target increased by analysts at SVB Leerink from $480.00 to $550.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.15% from the stock’s current price. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s FY2026 earnings at $40.25 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on UNH. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $502.09.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of UNH opened at $461.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $471.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $439.58. The stock has a market cap of $434.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $320.35 and a 12 month high of $509.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total transaction of $2,347,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNH. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth $29,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.