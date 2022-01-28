Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) Raises Dividend to $0.39 Per Share

Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from Unitil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Unitil has increased its dividend by 4.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Unitil has a payout ratio of 56.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Unitil to earn $2.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.3%.

Shares of Unitil stock opened at $46.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Unitil has a 12 month low of $39.53 and a 12 month high of $59.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.72. The stock has a market cap of $739.07 million, a PE ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.61.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $98.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.00 million. Unitil had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Unitil will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 246,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Unitil by 296.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,859,000 after acquiring an additional 54,467 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Unitil by 34.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 6,598 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Unitil by 129.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 9,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Unitil by 38.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

About Unitil

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric, Non-Regulated and Other. The firm produces and sells electricity & natural gas. The company was founded on September 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.

