Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) CAO Janice Bolomey Sells 5,792 Shares of Stock

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) CAO Janice Bolomey sold 5,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total transaction of $169,937.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of UNTY opened at $30.07 on Friday. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.21 and a 12 month high of $31.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.93 and its 200-day moving average is $24.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.95 million, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from Unity Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in Unity Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,655,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Unity Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,502,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Unity Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,240,000. Fourthstone LLC increased its stake in Unity Bancorp by 36.7% in the third quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 282,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,612,000 after acquiring an additional 75,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Unity Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,656,000. 46.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and supervision of Unity Bank. The firm accepts personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and demand and savings deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises credit cards, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans.

