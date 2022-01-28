Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) Shares Acquired by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Universal worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Universal by 4.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 391,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,305,000 after purchasing an additional 17,969 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Universal by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after acquiring an additional 24,231 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Universal by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Universal by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of NYSE:UVV traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.50. The stock had a trading volume of 275 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,365. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 4.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.86 and its 200-day moving average is $50.86. Universal Co. has a 12-month low of $44.93 and a 12-month high of $60.95.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $453.96 million for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 8.81%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. Universal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.79%.

Universal Corp. engages as a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates its business through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment activities involves in selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.

