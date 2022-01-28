Unum Group Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $4.44 Per Share (NYSE:UNM)

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Unum Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.44 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Unum Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.85 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.80 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.20 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.60 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.00 EPS.

UNM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Unum Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.44.

NYSE UNM opened at $25.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.18 and its 200-day moving average is $26.01. Unum Group has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $31.98.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 6.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Unum Group by 8.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,886,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,376,000 after purchasing an additional 312,667 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Unum Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,063,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 8,740 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

