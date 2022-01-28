urban-gro’s (UGRO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Small Cap Consu

Small Cap Consu reiterated their buy rating on shares of urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

NASDAQ UGRO opened at $9.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $97.59 million and a P/E ratio of -27.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.37. urban-gro has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $162.00.

Get urban-gro alerts:

In related news, CEO Bradley John Nattrass sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $208,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UGRO. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in urban-gro during the second quarter worth about $28,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in urban-gro by 382.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in urban-gro by 97.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in urban-gro during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in urban-gro during the third quarter worth about $134,000. 20.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

urban-gro Company Profile

urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for urban-gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for urban-gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.