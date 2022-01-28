urban-gro’s (UGRO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Small Cap Consu

Small Cap Consu reiterated their buy rating on shares of urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
NASDAQ UGRO opened at $9.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $97.59 million and a P/E ratio of -27.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.37. urban-gro has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $162.00.
In related news, CEO Bradley John Nattrass sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $208,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.
urban-gro Company Profile
urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.
