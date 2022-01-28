US Bancorp DE Cuts Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,448,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,107,048,000 after buying an additional 71,358 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,789,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,201,601,000 after buying an additional 415,477 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,849,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,153,524,000 after buying an additional 370,933 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,579,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,108,176,000 after buying an additional 74,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 66.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,114,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $524,578,000 after buying an additional 1,240,477 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MAA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $211.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $199.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.25.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 5,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $1,026,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 463 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total value of $101,059.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,113 shares of company stock worth $4,742,402 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAA opened at $196.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $214.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.83 and a 52 week high of $231.63. The company has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.71.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 24.83%. The company had revenue of $452.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.62%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

