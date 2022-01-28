US Bancorp DE Has $1.86 Million Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Level Four Financial LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 1.0% during the third quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 16,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 3.2% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in ONEOK by 9.9% during the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 3.6% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in ONEOK by 0.5% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OKE shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on ONEOK from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.77.

NYSE OKE opened at $60.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.35. The company has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.91. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.90 and a 1-year high of $66.78.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 10.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 116.88%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

