US Capital Advisors Comments on DCP Midstream, LP’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DCP)

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of DCP Midstream in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.79. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for DCP Midstream’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.61 EPS.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 1.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup upped their target price on DCP Midstream from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on DCP Midstream from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on DCP Midstream from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DCP Midstream has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.

NYSE DCP opened at $27.30 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.22. DCP Midstream has a one year low of $19.37 and a one year high of $33.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.37 and a beta of 3.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,126 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 63,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 2,662,662 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,170,000 after acquiring an additional 10,754 shares during the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC acquired a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $322,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 19.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 14,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.19% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 318.37%.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

