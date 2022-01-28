US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 94.9% from the December 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS UCLE traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.28. 2,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,698. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.30 and its 200-day moving average is $0.40. US Nuclear has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $1.38.

US Nuclear Corp. engages in the design, building, and manufacture of radiation safety and monitoring instruments. It operates through the Optron, Overhoff, and Corporate segments. The Optron segment is located in Canoga Park, California. The Overhoff segment is located in located in Milford, Ohio. The company was founded on February 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Canoga Park, CA.

