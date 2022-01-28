US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 94.9% from the December 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS UCLE traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.28. 2,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,698. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.30 and its 200-day moving average is $0.40. US Nuclear has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $1.38.
US Nuclear Company Profile
Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?
Receive News & Ratings for US Nuclear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Nuclear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.