Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.51 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) will report earnings per share of $1.51 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Valero Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.02. Valero Energy reported earnings of ($1.73) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 187.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valero Energy will report full year earnings of $6.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $8.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $8.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Valero Energy.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. The business’s revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.06) earnings per share.

VLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.36.

NYSE VLO opened at $81.98 on Tuesday. Valero Energy has a 52-week low of $54.84 and a 52-week high of $86.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a PE ratio of -75.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently -359.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 445.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 20,420 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 225.3% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. 76.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

