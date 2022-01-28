Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Has $336,000 Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,074 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 5,606 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Amundi acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $270,982,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,273,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,484,263,000 after buying an additional 5,263,835 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 314.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,588,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $120,102,000 after buying an additional 4,998,914 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,240,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $622,433,000 after buying an additional 2,868,638 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1,247.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,678,570 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,812,000 after buying an additional 2,479,798 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Robert F. Vagt acquired 6,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $98,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KMI shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.17.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.80. The company has a market cap of $39.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.03.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 140.26%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.