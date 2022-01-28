Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Invests $393,000 in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,066,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,119,000 after buying an additional 1,752,789 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,627,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,075,000 after buying an additional 261,824 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,182,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,362,000 after buying an additional 147,112 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,603,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,175,000 after buying an additional 240,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,173,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,494,000 after buying an additional 11,165 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $99.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.82. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $84.53 and a 52 week high of $117.49.

