Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Invests $485,000 in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,134 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth $1,301,556,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 45.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,767,013 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,084,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,311 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 38.9% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,758,975 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,125,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,733 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at $341,269,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at $187,738,000. 26.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

In other news, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.29, for a total transaction of $7,105,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 10,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.99, for a total transaction of $2,619,144.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 421,144 shares of company stock worth $136,837,785.

Coinbase Global stock opened at $170.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $254.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.34. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.51 and a 52 week high of $429.54.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 49.96% and a return on equity of 89.37%. Equities research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price objective (down from $352.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $444.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $367.50.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.