Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $42,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $62,000.

VEA stock opened at $48.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.49. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $46.65 and a twelve month high of $53.49.

