Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,102 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 2.2% in the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 41,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 6.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 16.5% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 4.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 241,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCSF has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of BCSF opened at $15.63 on Friday. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $16.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 70.57% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $49.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s payout ratio is 64.15%.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a development stage company, which intends to focus on senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral and strong structures and documentation, intended to protect the lender. The company was founded on October 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

