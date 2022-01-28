Van Strum & Towne Inc. Has $7.85 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,935 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.1% of Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 751 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 241 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. 34.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,594.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,801.56 and a 52 week high of $3,019.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,837.27 and a 200-day moving average of $2,805.86.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $16.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,185.00 to $3,540.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,237.76.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

