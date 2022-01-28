Van Strum & Towne Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 252.5% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 128.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 64.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 71.6% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $79.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.54. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.94 and a fifty-two week high of $82.86.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.