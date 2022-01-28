Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Position Reduced by Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,841,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,140,037,000 after buying an additional 958,832 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,430,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,777,831,000 after purchasing an additional 94,816 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,526,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,971,000 after purchasing an additional 35,435 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,581,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,131,000 after purchasing an additional 86,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,664,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,144,000 after purchasing an additional 10,192 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $3.45 on Friday, hitting $275.32. 28,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,548,024. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $309.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.25. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $239.41 and a 52-week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

