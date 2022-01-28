Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $22,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000.

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $60.32 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $67.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.23 and a 200-day moving average of $64.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.941 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%.

