Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Receives $9.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.67.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VLDR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 454.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,357,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,327 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 54.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,349,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932,846 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 5,954.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,779,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,492 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 81.1% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,286,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,200 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 1,033.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 849,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,026,000 after purchasing an additional 774,111 shares during the period. 15.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Velodyne Lidar stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.61. 3,832,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,881,343. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.21. Velodyne Lidar has a fifty-two week low of $3.13 and a fifty-two week high of $24.70. The stock has a market cap of $709.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.89.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). Velodyne Lidar had a negative return on equity of 81.85% and a negative net margin of 462.29%. The business had revenue of $13.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Velodyne Lidar will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

