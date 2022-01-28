Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) Shares Up 8%

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB)’s stock price shot up 8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.25 and last traded at $1.22. 696,854 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 556,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Verb Technology alerts:

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Verb Technology had a negative net margin of 439.86% and a negative return on equity of 281.06%. The business had revenue of $2.36 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Verb Technology Company, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Verb Technology by 29.9% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 12,453 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verb Technology during the third quarter worth about $36,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Verb Technology during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verb Technology during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Verb Technology by 102.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 33,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Verb Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:VERB)

Verb Technology Co, Inc engages in transforming how businesses captivate and engage customers. The firm’s Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform is based on its proprietary interactive video technology and comprises a suite of sales enablement business software products offered on a subscription basis.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Verb Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verb Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.