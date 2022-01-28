Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) Shares Up 8%

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB)’s stock price shot up 8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.25 and last traded at $1.22. 696,854 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 556,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.10.
Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Verb Technology had a negative net margin of 439.86% and a negative return on equity of 281.06%. The business had revenue of $2.36 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Verb Technology Company, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.
Verb Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:VERB)
Verb Technology Co, Inc engages in transforming how businesses captivate and engage customers. The firm’s Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform is based on its proprietary interactive video technology and comprises a suite of sales enablement business software products offered on a subscription basis.
