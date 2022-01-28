Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Holdings Cut by Capitolis Advisors LLC

Capitolis Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 52.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 119,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 130,485 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $25,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,541,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,311,386,000 after purchasing an additional 189,905 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,863,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,199,134,000 after purchasing an additional 25,029 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,071,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $613,560,000 after purchasing an additional 51,690 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,994,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $599,719,000 after purchasing an additional 34,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,293,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $464,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.30, for a total transaction of $101,574.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 20,479 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total transaction of $4,717,747.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 290,408 shares of company stock worth $64,354,064. 2.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VRSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $232.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.25.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $188.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.95. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.79 and a twelve month high of $231.57. The firm has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.75.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The business had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

