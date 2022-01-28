Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.40-5.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.39.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.40.

Shares of VZ opened at $51.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. Verizon Communications has a twelve month low of $49.69 and a twelve month high of $59.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.56. The firm has a market cap of $214.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Verizon Communications stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,613 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 1.1% of Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

