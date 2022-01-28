Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Veru in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of VERU opened at $4.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.48. Veru has a 1-year low of $4.47 and a 1-year high of $24.57. The stock has a market cap of $364.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.36 and a beta of 0.45.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Veru had a net margin of 12.07% and a negative return on equity of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $15.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Veru will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VERU. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veru by 833.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Veru by 58,880.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 8,832 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Veru by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veru by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veru in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

About Veru

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

