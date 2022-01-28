Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Lowered to Hold at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 200.00 to 185.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Erste Group cut Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $185.00.

Get Vestas Wind Systems A/S alerts:

OTCMKTS:VWDRY opened at $8.74 on Thursday. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 12 month low of $8.30 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 15.39%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

About Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of wind power plants. It operates through the Power Solutions and Service segments. The Power Solutions segment comprises the sale of wind power plants and wind turbines. The Service segment includes the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.