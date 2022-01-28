Vident Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,757 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 86.2% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 445 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 11.6% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 576 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Atlantic Securities cut Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $219.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays cut Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.96.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,210 shares of company stock worth $5,887,223 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DIS opened at $135.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.15 billion, a PE ratio of 124.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $129.26 and a 12 month high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $18.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.85 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

