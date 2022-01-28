Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.37 Million Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,621 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $2,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WAT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Waters in the second quarter valued at $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the third quarter worth $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the second quarter worth $48,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waters in the third quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Waters news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total value of $1,344,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waters stock opened at $306.54 on Friday. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $258.91 and a 12-month high of $428.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $343.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $366.41. The stock has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.86.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.32. Waters had a return on equity of 271.71% and a net margin of 25.40%. The company had revenue of $659.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

