Vident Investment Advisory LLC Makes New $2.14 Million Investment in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,138,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,792,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,744,000 after purchasing an additional 776,467 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in First American Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,024,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,119,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $194,507,000 after purchasing an additional 295,759 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,048,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $751,217,000 after acquiring an additional 270,660 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 777,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,128,000 after acquiring an additional 184,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FAF shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $13.00 to $10.40 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First American Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.49.

Shares of FAF opened at $72.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.21. First American Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $48.69 and a twelve month high of $81.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 18.04%.

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

