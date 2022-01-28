Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 4,477 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $2,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kellogg in the third quarter valued at $2,876,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 16.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 49,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,187 shares during the last quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 6.0% during the third quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 49,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 0.3% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 119,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,626,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Kellogg in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $660,000. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of K opened at $65.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $56.61 and a 12-month high of $68.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $5,225,041.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.13.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

