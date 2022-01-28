Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 16,359 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,359 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CME Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,046,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,362,576,000 after acquiring an additional 900,390 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 104,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,536 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,771,000 after purchasing an additional 10,168 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 376,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,755,000 after purchasing an additional 22,890 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CME shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on CME Group from $230.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $254.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America started coverage on CME Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on CME Group from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $223.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $226.08 and its 200 day moving average is $213.29. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.91 and a 1 year high of $234.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $3.25 per share. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.10%.

In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy bought 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $220.21 per share, for a total transaction of $352,336.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.15, for a total value of $132,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,045 shares of company stock worth $4,691,620. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

