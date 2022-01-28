Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 3,488 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,488 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,694,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 37,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,038,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,576,000 after acquiring an additional 168,600 shares in the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,260,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 498,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,134,000 after acquiring an additional 26,194 shares in the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of THC opened at $73.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 2.56. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1-year low of $46.01 and a 1-year high of $83.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57.

In related news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 6,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $462,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 56,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $4,442,875.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,564 shares of company stock worth $10,978,279. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on THC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.86.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

