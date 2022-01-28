Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 6,080 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,080 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 12,372.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in American Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 128.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

American Financial Group stock opened at $125.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.55. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.96. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.16 and a 52-week high of $146.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.85. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 31.44%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.29%.

In related news, insider John B. Berding sold 15,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $2,321,903.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.