Vince (NYSE:VNCE) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.68

Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.68 and traded as low as $7.79. Vince shares last traded at $8.57, with a volume of 19,945 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vince from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

The firm has a market cap of $102.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.25 and a 200-day moving average of $8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Vince (NYSE:VNCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The textile maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.42). Vince had a negative return on equity of 26.81% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Vince Holding Corp. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vince news, insider Marie Fogel sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $65,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 9,100 shares of company stock worth $87,828 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vince stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) by 2,032.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,623 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Vince were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

Vince Holding Corp. engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of luxury apparel and accessories. It offers clothing, footwear, and handbags. It operates through the Wholesale, Rebecca Taylor and Parker and Direct-to-Consumer segments. The Wholesale segment deals with the sale of products to premier department stores and specialty stores in the U.S.

