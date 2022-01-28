Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. trimmed its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,435 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $218.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.10 and a 1 year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.92.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,386 shares of company stock worth $6,485,801. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

