Volvo Car (NASDAQ:VLVOF) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Volvo Car AB (NASDAQ:VLVOF)’s share price was down 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as 9.60 and last traded at 9.60. Approximately 700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 850 shares. The stock had previously closed at 10.02.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VLVOF shares. Nordea Equity Research started coverage on Volvo Car in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a SEK 90 price objective for the company. DNB Markets cut Volvo Car from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Volvo Car in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a SEK 61 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Kepler Capital Markets started coverage on Volvo Car in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a €90.00 ($102.27) target price for the company. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Volvo Car in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 80.67.

Volvo Car Company Profile (NASDAQ:VLVOF)

Volvo Car AB (publ.) designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, markets, and sells passenger cars in Europe, China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers sedansand SUV vehicles under the Volvo brand. It also provides vehicle parts and accessories. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

