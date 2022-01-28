Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $362.61 Million

Analysts predict that Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) will report $362.61 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Vonage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $360.55 million to $364.50 million. Vonage posted sales of $323.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Vonage will report full-year sales of $1.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Vonage.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $358.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Vonage’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VG shares. William Blair lowered shares of Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Vonage from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Vonage from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

NASDAQ VG traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,191,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,466,720. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.66 and a 200 day moving average of $17.08. Vonage has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $20.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -297.39, a PEG ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 1,301,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total transaction of $26,915,474.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,602,109 shares of company stock valued at $74,535,626 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Vonage in the fourth quarter valued at $11,908,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Vonage by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 254,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Vonage by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Vonage by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 11,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vonage in the 4th quarter worth about $396,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

